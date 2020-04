TUCSON - The suspected wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Tucson has been arrested, according to Tucson Police Department.

Ryan Staples, 21, allegedly robbed the Bank of America store near Catalina Highway and Tanque Verde Road on April 3.

Staples was located in Las Cruses, New Mexico and arrested by the New Mexico Fugitive Unit.

No further details have been released.