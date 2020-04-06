TPD identifies man who was pronounced dead at Iron Horse Park

TUCSON - The man who died with obvious signs of trauma at Iron Horse Park last Thursday was identified by Tucson Police Department Monday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers located an adult male, later identified as 50-year-old Casey Donald Wright, and pronounced him dead at the scene after the department received a 911 call about an unconscious man at the park located at 75 N. First Ave. at around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

After the initial investigation launched, TPD has since not released any more information about the cause of death or any potential suspects.

However, TPD is still urging anyone who has information about the case to call 88-CRIME.