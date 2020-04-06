Sprouts to close all stores for Easter holiday

TUCSON - Sprouts Farmers Market will get a much needed day off this Sunday after the company announced Monday it will close its more than 30,000 stores for the Easter holiday.

With grocers across the nation working hard to keep providing the communities they service with essential products during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sprouts announced Monday that they have decided to give their employees a day off, to allow them to catch up with their families and take a quick breather before heading back to the stores Monday morning.

"Sprouts Farmers Market will close this Easter Sunday to give its more than 30,000 store team members the gift of time to rest and spend time with loved ones," Diego Romero, senior communications manager said in a press release.

Sprouts has four stores located in Tucson, one located in Oro Valley and one located in Sahuarita.

For more information about the grocer, visit sprouts.com.