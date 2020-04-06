Special Delivery: Nandi the elephant’s sister born at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON - Nandi is officially a big sister! On Monday, Reid Park Zoo announced that Semba, the mother of the 5-year-old Nandi, gave birth to a healthy 295 female calf at around 3:33 a.m. Monday.

After the zoo officially broke the news on News 4 Tucson back on Feb. 19, community members have been itching to know when Semba will give birth to Reid Park Zoo's newest, and possibly cutest, member of its family.

That day finally arrived Monday, growing the herd at Reid Park Zoo to six.

“Semba is an experienced mother,” said Dr. Sue Tygielski, director of zoological operations. “After 22 long months of gestation, she had smooth labor without any complications. As African elephants continue to face increasing challenges in the wild, each birth contributes to the global population and sustainability of this vulnerable species. Today, the birth of this calf gives us cause for celebration at Reid Park Zoo, and it gives us optimism for the future.”

According to the zoo, the Nabu, the new calf's father, and sister, Nandi have already been introduced to the newborn. The zoo said Nandi and another female elephant were encouraged by Sambe to touch the newborn.

The zoo said they plan to set up a webcam in the home of the newborn elephant in the near future.

“This is a great day for Reid Park Zoo, and really, a beacon of hope,” said Nancy Kluge, Reid Park Zoological Society president and CEO. “Coming during this challenging time in the world, this baby elephant is a symbol of the beauty and resilience of life for so many. We are just thrilled for Semba and the whole herd. We are grateful to our community for following Semba’s pregnancy, especially while the Zoo has been closed. We look forward to the day when we can welcome the public back to Reid Park Zoo to help us celebrate the joy of this new baby and our elephant herd.”

The last baby elephant born at the zoo was the beloved Nandi on Aug. 20, 2014. She was the first African elephant born in Arizona.

