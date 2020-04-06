No Kid Hungry AZ launches texting hotline for families impacted by school closure

With school closed across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic, children who rely on school meals are at risk of going hungry.

No Kid Hungry launched a texting hotline to let parents know about emergency food distribution sites in their neighborhoods.

Text the word "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877-877 to find the nearest sites.

No Kid Hungry says more than 475,000 kids in Arizona rely on the free and reduced-price meals they received at school. In the United States, 1 in 7 kids faces hunger each year.

For more information, visit NoKidHungry.org.