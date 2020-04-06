 Skip to Content

Motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash identified

TUCSON - The motorcyclist killed in Sunday's westside crash was identified by Tucson Police Department Monday afternoon.

According to TPD, 26-year-old Joseph Javier Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene after allegedly running a red light and colliding his motorcycle with a 2018 Volkswagen Passat near Speedway Boulevard and Greasewood Road.

Officials say Snyder had a female passenger riding with him on the motorcycle at the time of the incident. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

While speed appears to be a factor in the crash, a DUI officer determined the driver of the Volkswagen was not impaired at the time of the incident.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time.

