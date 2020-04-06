From T-Rexes to police officers, community cheers on TMC workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - While you may have thought the partnership between a tyrannosaur rex and first responders was only possible in a bad 90's movie starring Whoopi Goldberg, this unlucky duo was exactly what was needed to lift up the spirits of healthcare workers at Tucson Medical Center amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last couple of days, the facility at 5301 E. Grant Rd. near Craycroft Road received several encouraging visitors who cheered on their healthcare workers while they continue to keep the community safe and healthy during these trying times.

Sunday morning, staff from Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department came out in droves to the healthcare facility, bearing signs and goodwill wishes to the healthcare workers.

A WELL DESERVED THANK YOU !! 🙏 To our medical personnel on the front lines of this fight against #COVID19, we are proud... Posted by Tucson Fire Department on Monday, April 6, 2020

Several of the signs featured messages thanking the staff for their efforts.

This morning, your Tucson Fire Fighters teamed up with our Brothers and Sisters in blue to celebrate the great hospital... Posted by Tucson Fire Fighters Association on Sunday, April 5, 2020

The falling morning, a T-Rex showed up at TMC to cheer on the workers as well.

Despite her tiny arms, the mighty dinosaur held a "TMC Strong" sign high and proud that morning.