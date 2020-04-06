Banner Health Foundation in need of 100,000 hand-crafted masks amid nationwide PPE shortage

TUCSON - Banner Health Foundation is in need of 100,000 hand-crafted comfort masks after the Center of Disease Control released new COVID-19 guidelines last week, recommending community masking.

In a press release shared Monday, Banner Health officials said the CDC made this recommendation to help slow down the spread of COVID-19 as the "use of simple cloth face coverings" will help prevent people who may have the virus and are not showing symptoms for transmitting it to others.

While the homemade masks donated will not be used by "providers directly caring for COVID-19 patients, nor in procedure rooms or isolation areas", Banner Health officials said the masks will be used to protect others at the facility, including its healthcare workers and patients.

Officials say the masks donated must be made from "material that can be laundered." They will be cleaned by Prestige Cleaners, who have donated their services to provide professionally cleaned masks.

Donations can also be shipped to the following address.

Project C.U.R.E for Banner Health

c/o Travis Gibson

2100 W. 14th St., Building T3

Tempe, AZ 85281

For more information, visit bannerhealthfoundation.org.