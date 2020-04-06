Arizona’s Aari McDonald wins the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

Arizona’s Aari McDonald wins the Ann Meyers Drysdale AwardUpdated
TUCSON - Arizona's Aari McDonald was named the winner of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday.
She is the top shooting guard in the country.
McDonald is the first player in school history to win one of the five Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame women's positional awards.
The Wildcat was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and was named All-Pac-12 after leading the conference in scoring (20.6) and steals per game (2.3). She is the only player in conference history to lead the Pac-12 in scoring and steals twice.
She finished the season 10th in the country in scoring and has scored in double-figures in 66-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation which is also her entire Arizona career.
She helped lead Arizona to 24 wins this season, which is tied for the second-most wins in school history while also leading the Wildcats to a fourth-place finish in the Pac-12, Arizona’s best finish since 2011.
McDonald’s Honors & Awards
- Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winner
- WBCA All-American
- Associated Press second-team All-American
- USBWA second-team All-American
- Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year
- Wade Trophy Finalist
- Honda Award Finalist
- Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Finalist
- Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist
- All-Pac-12
- Wooden Award All-American & Wooden Award Trophy candidate
- Naismith Player of the Week (Feb. 4)
- USBWA Player of the Week (Nov. 19)
- ESPNw Player of the Week (Nov. 18)
- Pac-12 Player of the Week (Feb. 3)
- Pac-12 Player of the Week (Nov. 18)