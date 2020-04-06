Arizona’s Aari McDonald wins the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

TUCSON - Arizona's Aari McDonald was named the winner of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday.

She is the top shooting guard in the country.

McDonald is the first player in school history to win one of the five Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame women's positional awards.

The Wildcat was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and was named All-Pac-12 after leading the conference in scoring (20.6) and steals per game (2.3). She is the only player in conference history to lead the Pac-12 in scoring and steals twice.

She finished the season 10th in the country in scoring and has scored in double-figures in 66-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation which is also her entire Arizona career.

She helped lead Arizona to 24 wins this season, which is tied for the second-most wins in school history while also leading the Wildcats to a fourth-place finish in the Pac-12, Arizona’s best finish since 2011.

McDonald’s Honors & Awards