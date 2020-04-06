$1M Powerball ticket sold in Tucson

TUCSON - Recently buy a Powerball ticket? You may be a millionaire.

On Monday, Arizona Lottery officials announced that an individual who purchased a ticket in Tucson that matched all five numbers minus the Powerball in Saturday's drawing.

According to officials, Saturday's Powerball winner bought the winning ticket at the Fry's store located at 2001 E. Irvington Rd. near Campbell Avenue.

The winning numbers from Saturday's Powerball drawing are 8, 31, 39, 40. 43 with the red Powerball of 4.

There was a $1 million The Pick winner sold at a Mesa Alberton's. The winning number of that was 1, 10, 11, 17, 34 and 42.