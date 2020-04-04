Tucson volunteers make PPE masks

TUCSON - “We are all in this together”. That has become the rallying cry in this battle against COVID-19.

People throughout the Tucson community are stepping up to do their part.

Hope Worldwide in conjunction with members of the Tucson Church of Christ gathered on Friday in an open office of Universal Avionics in Tucson to make 500 face shields for healthcare workers and first responders here in Tucson.

Rural and smaller hospitals and healthcare facilities in Tucson and throughout Arizona are in dire need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The massive operation has been spearheaded by Hope Worldwide Tucson director Daniel Dicochea.

He set up a GoFundMe account and all the proceeds have been going to buy the raw materials necessary to make the face shields.

The masks cost about $1.50 to produce. The organization is hoping to raise $7,500 which would allow them to make about 5,000 masks for those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus here in Southern Arizona.

