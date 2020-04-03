Sun Tran launches new online trip planning service

TUCSON - Sun Tran launched a new online trip planning service Friday.

Through this new planner, riders will have access to several new or expanded online functions, including real-time bus and streetcar tracking and interactive mapping alerts, trip planning and detour notification system.

“This new tool allows our passengers to get real-time information on bus locations and arrival times,” said Steve Spade, General Manager for Sun Tran. “This is especially important now in case adjustments need to be made to our service during the COVID-19 pandemic response. We want to ensure that everyone using the system has access to up-to-the-minute communication.”

To use the online features, visit tripplan.suntran.com.

# # #