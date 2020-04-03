PCSD see uptick of search and rescue calls in last two weeks
TUCSON - With the weather warming up and hiking trails as one of the few recreational locations left open during the COVID-19 restrictions, Pima County Sheriff's Department has been noticing an uptick in search and rescue calls.
According to PCSD, its deputies have responded to 17 search and rescue calls from hikers in the last two weeks alone.
To help the community stay safe when hitting the trails, PCSD released a few safety tips the public should keep in mind when planning to go on a hike.
Those tips are listed below:
- Know your limits - Hike with someone that knows the trail
- Let friends and family know where you are going
- If possible, avoid hiking alone
- Take plenty of water, approximately one liter per hour on the trail
- Wear proper clothing and shoes
- Have a fully charged cell phone
- Take first aid supplies, to include EpiPens if needed
- Keep a safe distance from wildlife
- Check the weather before going, as temperatures rise quickly
- Bring a flashlight or other source of light
Anyone who encounters an emergency is advised to call 911 immediately.