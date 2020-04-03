Man transported to hospital after disorderly conduct incident in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - A man was taken into custody Thursday in connection to disorderly conducts reports at an apartment complex in Sierra Vista.

According to Sierra Vista Police Department, 59-year-old Armando Corrales was reportedly shouting threats and disturbing the peace in front of an open apartment an the apartment complex located in the 1500 block of East Busby Drive.

SVPD said when the officers attempted to contacted Corales, he allegedly threatened the officers, stating he would retrieve his firearm and kill them.

Authorities said the 59-year-old then reportedly ran back into his apartment and came back with one of his hands on his waistline. Police said this indicated to the officers that Corrales may have had a weapon hidden on him.

Police said Corrales reportedly told the officers he was going to shoot the officers and that they should shoot him.

SWAT crews and a K9 unit Cochise County Sheriff Office were dispatched to the scene.

The apartment complex was then evacuated.

After attempts at negotiation, Corrales was arrested with assistance from a K9.

Corrales was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center and received treatment for a dog bite. Once released, Corrales will be charged with disorderly conduct.

Other charges may be added in a later date.

Corrales was also charged with criminal trespassing at the Safeway grocery store in connection to a separate incident that occurred Wednesday.