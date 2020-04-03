Homicide investigation underway after man pronounced dead at Iron Horse Park

TUCSON - A homicide investigation is underway after a man died with obvious signs of trauma at Iron Horse Park Thursday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers located an adult male with obvious signs of trauma and pronounced him dead at the scene after the department received a 911 call about an unconscious man at the park located at 75 N. First Ave. at around 9:45 a.m. that day.

Police said the man has been identified, but the next of kin has not yet been notified,

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.