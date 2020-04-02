Suspect sought in bank robbery on northeast side

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department is on the lookout for an alleged bank robber after the individual reportedly robbed a bank on the northeast side of Tucson.

According to PCSD, the incident occurred at the Chase Bank at Sunrise Drive and Swan Road at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported and one suspect fled the area, according to PCSD.

The suspect, described as a caucasian male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing about 170 pounds, was last seen going south on Swan Road in a black pickup truck.

The male suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt with a light colored shirt underneath and black pants.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

PCSD Deputy James Allerton also advised not to confront anyone that may fit the description mentioned above.

Stay with news 4 Tucson for the latest information this story.