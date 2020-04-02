Border Patrol agent involved in shooting near Douglas

TUCSON - An investigation is underway after a Border Patrol agent was involved in shooting near Douglas, Ariz. Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Sector Border Patrol, the shooting occurred following a failure to yield incident at around 2:30 p.m. that day. Officials say no injuries have been reported in the shooting at this time.

Officials said the FBI is leading the investigation into the alleged shooting.

Details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

