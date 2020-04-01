Water main break closes Superior Courts, other downtown buildings

TUCSON - A water main break prompted closures at public buildings downtown Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pima County Officials, the Central Plant at 190 W. Pennington St., Administration East Building at 130 W. Congress St., Administration West Building at 150 W. Congress St., Pima County Superior Courts at 110 W. Congress St. and El Presidio Garage at 110 N. Meyer Ave.

Those buildings are expected to remain close until Thursday.

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.