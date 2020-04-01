Tucson gallery donates hundreds of coloring books to keep love of art alive during COVID-19 shutdown

TUCSON - A popular Tucson artist is doing her part to give a bit of hope to Tucson Unified School District students and their parents who are now dealing with the school shutdown.

Diana Madaras had to temporarily close her gallery, Madaras Gallery on North Swan Road, though they are taking online orders and offering curbside pick-up.

Madaras is donating 600 coloring books she created plus crayons to try to help brighten the day for kids in the area.

“People are worried about their jobs and illness and their loved ones and this was one moment of color and joy that's our motto at the galley,” Madaras said. “So we found a way to bring a little bit of color and joy to 600 kids.”

The coloring books and crayons will be handed out when students come to pick-up their meals in the days ahead.

For more information about the gallery, visit madaras.com.