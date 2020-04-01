 Skip to Content

TFD defines when it is appropriate time 911 amid COVID-19

TUCSON - After receiving several calls from concerned residents regarding possible circumstances of COVID-19. Tucson Fire Department released a list of when community members should contact 911 on Wednesday.

With Personal Protective Equipment at limited for first-responders, Tucson Fire Department is asking members of the community to consider the following before contacting 911 for immediate assistance.

The guidelines are listed below.

When to call 911:

  • When someone is having difficulty breathing or are choking
  • When someone is having an allergic reaction
  • When someone is having symptoms of a heart attack or stroke
  • When someone is experiencing feelings of confusion, dizziness or are disoriented
  • When someone is having difficulty speaking, walking, or seeing
  • When someone is having sudden severe pain
  • When someone is involved in an auto accident or have traumatic injuries
  • When someone is having fire or law enforcement needs

When to not call 911:

  • Want information on COVID-19 or any other medical issue
  • Need a ride to the doctors office or need medications refilled
  • Want to get tested for COVID-19 or any other medical issue
  • Have mild symptoms
  • Need help with a chronic or long-term health issue; contact your healthcare provider by phone or video conference if possible

For other questions regarding COVID-19 call 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For questions about symptoms, call 1-844-542-8201, anytime.

This should serve as a general reminder to the public of when and when not to call 911 for a medical issue.

