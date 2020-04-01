TFD defines when it is appropriate time 911 amid COVID-19
TUCSON - After receiving several calls from concerned residents regarding possible circumstances of COVID-19. Tucson Fire Department released a list of when community members should contact 911 on Wednesday.
With Personal Protective Equipment at limited for first-responders, Tucson Fire Department is asking members of the community to consider the following before contacting 911 for immediate assistance.
The guidelines are listed below.
When to call 911:
- When someone is having difficulty breathing or are choking
- When someone is having an allergic reaction
- When someone is having symptoms of a heart attack or stroke
- When someone is experiencing feelings of confusion, dizziness or are disoriented
- When someone is having difficulty speaking, walking, or seeing
- When someone is having sudden severe pain
- When someone is involved in an auto accident or have traumatic injuries
- When someone is having fire or law enforcement needs
When to not call 911:
- Want information on COVID-19 or any other medical issue
- Need a ride to the doctors office or need medications refilled
- Want to get tested for COVID-19 or any other medical issue
- Have mild symptoms
- Need help with a chronic or long-term health issue; contact your healthcare provider by phone or video conference if possible
For other questions regarding COVID-19 call 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For questions about symptoms, call 1-844-542-8201, anytime.
This should serve as a general reminder to the public of when and when not to call 911 for a medical issue.