TFD defines when it is appropriate time 911 amid COVID-19

TUCSON - After receiving several calls from concerned residents regarding possible circumstances of COVID-19. Tucson Fire Department released a list of when community members should contact 911 on Wednesday.

With Personal Protective Equipment at limited for first-responders, Tucson Fire Department is asking members of the community to consider the following before contacting 911 for immediate assistance.

The guidelines are listed below.

When to call 911:

When someone is having difficulty breathing or are choking

When someone is having an allergic reaction

When someone is having symptoms of a heart attack or stroke

When someone is experiencing feelings of confusion, dizziness or are disoriented

When someone is having difficulty speaking, walking, or seeing

When someone is having sudden severe pain

When someone is involved in an auto accident or have traumatic injuries

When someone is having fire or law enforcement needs

When to not call 911:

Want information on COVID-19 or any other medical issue

Need a ride to the doctors office or need medications refilled

Want to get tested for COVID-19 or any other medical issue

Have mild symptoms

Need help with a chronic or long-term health issue; contact your healthcare provider by phone or video conference if possible

For other questions regarding COVID-19 call 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For questions about symptoms, call 1-844-542-8201, anytime.

This should serve as a general reminder to the public of when and when not to call 911 for a medical issue.