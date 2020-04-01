Baby Count Down On: Reid Park Zoo prepares for birth of baby elephant calf

TUCSON - Nandi better be ready to be a big sister - the baby count down is officially on at the Reid Park Zoo.

On Feb. 18, Reid Park Zoo’s Jed Dobb broke the news on News 4 Tucson’s 4 p.m. segment, Zoo 4 You that the matriarch elephant, Semba is pregnant. Later that month, the zoo announced the elephant is expected to give birth in March or April.

Zoo officials said on Saturday that Semba has not had her baby yet is expected to give birth any day now. While medical experts at the zoo said Semba has not shown any signs that she will go into labor soon at this time, the zoo has already made efforts to babyproof the elephant habitat.

In addition, the elephant care team has been keeping a close eye on Semba.

With the zoo temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the birthing will likely be closed to the public. However, zoo officials said they will be posting plenty of photos and videos of the new calf when it is finally born.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.