Tucson man stuck in India during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - During the coronavirus pandemic, different countries have been taking their own initiatives to stop the spread of the virus by limiting travel.

A Tucson man is seeing that first hand after traveling to India.

Edward Campbell said he's been stuck in the country for over a week, trying to get a flight back home.

"I'm here in New Delhi where I've been stuck for about four or five days after the Indian shutdown of all the Indian airports," Campbell said. "Hopefully I get out of here soon."

Campbell said he went to India at the beginning of March as a tourist and when he first arrived, officials jokingly asked if he had the coronavirus and that was it.

Now, fast forward weeks later India is on lockdown.

"Right now, I'm in front of my hotel just walking down the street and some businesses are trying to remain open illegally, I believe, so they can avoid loosing a lot of money during the imposed shutdown," Campbell said.

Campbell has since tried to book a flight back home to Tucson, but has been turned away.

"As I was entering the airport, they shutdown the airport and so all the flights were cancelled, including my own," Campbell said. "So basically everyone was on their own."

After a week of waiting in a hotel, Campbell said he's hopeful to be back home soon.

"I went to the embassy, did all the things you're supposed to do in this situation and got one flight," Campbell said. "It got cancelled. And a few days ago I got another flight. So that flight's actually for tomorrow, so if all things go well, I'll actually leave tomorrow."

