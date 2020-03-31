Pima County organizing volunteer opportunities to respond to COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - The Pima County Health Department is organizing volunteer opportunities through a dedicated website as the COVID-19 emergency response continues to unfold.

The website, which you can access here, directs volunteers to the Arizona Emergency System for the Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals.

Volunteers with any medical background may register in the ESAR system under the organization title "MRC (Medical Reserve Corps) of Southern Arizona."

Under Gov. Doug Ducey's recent executive order that was issued Monday, volunteers are considered essential workers.

Keith Boesen, chair of the Medical Reserve Corps of Southern Arizona, emphasized that those registering should be as detailed as possible with their credentials and licensing information.

This will significantly help organizers place those volunteering as the situation advances.

"We especially need nurses with Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit capabilities," Boesen said.

When registering, volunteers may choose from three options: