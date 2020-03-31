Mayor Romero endorses Adelita Grijalva for seat of late Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias

TUCSON - Just days after the passing of Pima County Board of Supervisor member Richard Elias, Adelita Grijalva announced her intention to run for the seat that was left open by longtime board supervisor's sudden death Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, the news broke that Richard Elias passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 61. Since appointed to the District 5 seat in 2002 to replace Grijalva's father, Raul Grijalva, Elias served on the Board of Supervisors for nearly 18 years.

With Elias' term up for re-election in 2020, Grijalva made her campaign announcement on social media Sunday afternoon.

The loss of Richard Eliás comes as our lives already feel turned upside down. With his sudden death, we have lost a true champion for Pima County. While we have no public opportunity to grieve or support one another, we are quickly approaching an April 6th election deadline that will not budge. With the support of Emily and Luz Eliás, and with great pride and sorrow, I announce my candidacy for Pima County Supervisor District 5. I never expected to be in this position, to stand up under these circumstances to protect all that Richard stood for and cared about. With your help, we must continue to fight for our shared progressive values and continue Richard's lasting legacy for our children and for our future. We must come together to protect our hard working families, our Sonoran Desert and our beloved Tucson. We cannot afford to lose our voice on the Pima County Board. I humbly ask for your support and help today, as we take this important step forward together. Resist. Much love. Thanks,

Adelita

To meet the requirements to be placed on the ballot for the 2020 election, the current Tucson Unified School District At-Large Board Member must collect 199 signatures from registered District 5 Democrats before Monday's deadline.

To help her efforts in reaching this deadline, Mayor Regina Romero shared on social media Tuesday that she will be endorsing Grijalva's campaign for the District 5 seat.

"I've had the privilege of knowing Adelita for 25 years and I can say with absolute certainty that Adelita S. Grijalva is the best person to honor the legacy of social and environmental justice that Richard Elías worked so passionately for on the Pima County Board of Supervisors," the mayor said.

Pima County Board of Supervisors is currently making plans on how they will address the vacant seat prior to November's election.

