Gov. Ducey: Strategic National Stockpile has provided more than 1.2M medical supplies to Arizona

TUCSON - Gov. Doug Ducey shared Tuesday that the state currently has more than 1.2 million medical supplies on hand to help medical professionals combat COVID-19 as part of the Strategic National Stockpile allocation.

According to officials, the SNS was initially organized to help communities have the necessary medical supplies to support them through a public health emergency. The governor said Arizona was the first in our FEMA region to receive a SNS delivery, which it received earlier in March.

“Our health professionals work day and night to care for Arizonans — and we are working to protect their health and safety,” said Ducey. “These shipments from the Strategic National Stockpile include thousands of masks, face shields, surgical gowns, gloves and more that our hospitals will need in the coming months. Arizona is grateful to everyone working to protect public health and safety, including doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics and first responders.”

At this time, Arizona Department of Health Services has received the following items in relation to SNS.

181,260 N95 masks;532,500 surgical face masks

85,248 face shields

59,631 surgical gowns

361 coveralls

431,438 latex, non-latex and nitrile gloves.

The state said these items will be distributed through the counties.

Arizona is also working on measures to help add ventilators, acute care and ICU beds, and other medical supplies to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.