TUSD releases statement after Ducey orders COVID-19 closure through end of school year

TUCSON - Tucson Unified School District has scheduled a meeting to discuss grading and graduation for the 2019-2020 school year after Gov. Doug Ducey made an executive order Monday to close all schools across the state for the rest of the school year in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to officials, the state made this decision shortly after Arizona officials received an announcement from the White House that it will extend physical social distancing through April 30. The school closure order applies to Arizona public schools, both district and charter.

Shortly after this announcement, TUSD released the following statement.





According to TUSD, the district has scheduled a governing board meeting to determine its new policy for graduation and grading amid the adjustments for the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On Sunday, March 15th Governor Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Hoffman called for the state-wide closure of all Arizona public schools until March 27th as a preventative measure necessary to halt the potential community wide-spread of COVID-19, otherwise referred to as the Corona Virus," Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said in the statement. "The Tucson Unified School District fully supports and will comply with the Governor and our Superintendent’s call for closure."

The district said in addition to closure extension, the district said the two Infant and Early Learning Centers at Brichta and Shumaker, all athletic practices, fine arts performances, events, games, competitions, rehearsals, and trips have been canceled or closed.

"Hoffman’s decision today, March 30th, that schools will remain closed for the balance of the year, through May 22, 2020. From here on out our students will continue to use the Learn From Home curriculum that they are starting to use with their teachers this week," Trujillo said. "At the upcoming April 7th Governing Board meeting the District will be determining the grading policy for the rest of the year, as well as, graduation and promotion requirements."

For more information about TUSD, visit tusd1.org.