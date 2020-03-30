Local restaurants partner to donate, deliver meals to essential service providers

TUCSON - Three Tucson restaurants are teaming up to show appreciation and gratitude for those who provide essential services and whose work can't be done remotely.

Prep & Pastry, eegee's, and Commoner & Co. will be delivering donated breakfasts, lunches and dinners to grocery stores throughout Tucson on Tuesday.

“These individuals are taking a risk for all of us," said Ron Petty, CEO at eegee’s. "They’re potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19 so that the rest of us can have access to critical grocery services, and we thought it was important to show our appreciation."

On Tuesday, delivery teams from the three restaurants will visit locations around town to drop off meals.

Despite COVID-19's challenging impact on the restaurant industry, these restaurants are committed to their relief initiatives.

“Times are tough, but they’re tough for all of us. We’re in this together,” said Nathan Ares, Owner of Ares Collective Restaurant Group. “We’re focusing on the good, and one of the best things we have is the strength and caring of the Tucson community.”

Below is the schedule of meal deliveries on Tuesday: