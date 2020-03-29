 Skip to Content

Shooting on Phoenix’s north side leaves one officer dead and 2 wounded

10:26 pm Local News, News

Three Phoenix Police officers were shot, one fatally, while responding to a call Sunday night.

Phoenix PD says the shooting took place while the officers were responding to a domestic violence call on North 40th near Pinnacle Peak Road.

The officer fatally shot has been identified as Phoenix Police Dept. Commander Greg Carnicle.

Commander Carnicle was a 31-year veteran and was just months from his retirement.

As of now, no word has been given as to the condition of the other wounded officers.

Timothy Clemons

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film