Shooting on Phoenix’s north side leaves one officer dead and 2 wounded

Three Phoenix Police officers were shot, one fatally, while responding to a call Sunday night.

Phoenix PD says the shooting took place while the officers were responding to a domestic violence call on North 40th near Pinnacle Peak Road.

The officer fatally shot has been identified as Phoenix Police Dept. Commander Greg Carnicle.

Commander Carnicle was a 31-year veteran and was just months from his retirement.

As of now, no word has been given as to the condition of the other wounded officers.