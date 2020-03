TUCSON - Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a trailer fire on the south side Friday morning,

According to TFD, the blaze ignited in a trailer in a mobile home park near Park Avenue and Irvington Road.

The fire has since been extinguished.

HAPPENING NOW 🚨 #TucsonFire has extinguished a trailer fire in a mobile home park near Park and Irvington. More details to come pic.twitter.com/7OLOALtCQW — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) March 27, 2020

TFD has not released the cause of the fire or if anyone was displaced from the incident.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as this story develops.