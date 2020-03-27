10-year-old identified as victim of murder-suicide in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. - A 10-year-old was identified as one of the victims of Thursday's murder-suicide in Sahuarita Friday morning.

According to Sahuarita Police Department, the two individuals were found at around 9:25 a.m. Thursday with apparent gunshot trauma at a home in the 800 block of West Vuelta Granadina. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, SPD released that a 49-year-old man, named Steven Hatch allegedly killed his 10-year-old son, Caleb Hatch Thursday morning. He then reportedly took his own life.

SPD said this conclusion was made as a result of evidence collected from multiple search warrants at various locations.

No suspects are outstanding at this time. Authorities said there is no threat to the public in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-445-7847.