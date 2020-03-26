Spider-Man: Threat or Menace? Web-slinger sought after allegedly robbing San Tan Valley pizza eatery

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Pinal County Sheriff's Office wants Spider-Man!

Taking the lead of the great J. Jonah Jameson of the Daily Bugle, PCSO seeks the identity of a Spider-Man after he reportedly stole $300 from the Hungry Howie's located at 1745 West Hunt Highway on March 12.

According to the office, a man wearing a Spider-Man mask entered the local eatery that day from the back door. PCSO said the man then ordered an employee to the ground and demanded another employee to give him money from a safe.

The man then fled the scene with about $300.

PCSO seeks help identifying robbery suspect On March 12, 2020, a man wearing a Spiderman mask entered through the back door of the Hungry Howie's at 1745 West Hunt Highway in San Tan Valley. It appears he had one hand on a handgun tucked into the front of his waistband as he ordered one employee to the ground, while forcing the other to give him money from the safe. He stole about 0.Detectives believe the man is between 5'1" - 5'5".If you know this person, call the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111 Posted by Pinal County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Deputies say the man may have had a handgun tucked into the front of his waistband during the incident.

The suspect was described to be between five feet, one inch to five feet, five inches tall.

Anyone who has information about the identity of this wall-crawling arachnid is advised to call 520-866-5111.