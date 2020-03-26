 Skip to Content

Police situation prompts evacuation at eastside bank

TUCSON - A Wells Fargo Bank was evacuated Thursday morning in connection to a police situation on the east side.

According to Tucson Police Department, the police situation was reported at the bank located at 7191 E. Golf Links Rd.

Officials say Golf Links Road from Kolb to Prudenceraods in both directions in connection to the incident.

The public is advised to avoid the area until 1 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

