Man arrested in Tucson for first-degree murder of 17-year-old cousin

TUCSON - A man was taken into custody in connection to the investigation into the death of 17-year-old girl, Tucson Police Department announced Thursday.

According to officials, TPD responded to a home in the 6000 block of East Calle Alegria Sunday in reference to a missing juvenile. Police said Gerardo Salinas told the responding officers that his cousin, 17-year-old Sofia Hurtado has been missing since March 19.

Salinas reportedly told the officers that the 17-year-old was staying with him, his live-in girlfriend and their two children after previously living with her mother in Mexico.

After Salinas allegedly allowed the officers inside the home, the officers located "what appeared to be dried blood" in the area where she was staying. The officers also noted that there was missing furniture in that room.

TPD said that forensic evidence suggested there was a violent crime at the home, which prompted the officers to serve a search warrant at the home.

Police said a trash bag was found containing items belonging to Salinas' home. The items included female clothing with bloodstains.

Detectives also uncovered that Hurtado sent a message to a friend in Mexico that she was not safe. The friend reportedly contacted the 17-year-old mother, who then attempted to contact Salinas.

Police said when the mother finally got in contact with Salinas, he told her that Hurtado ran away.

TPD said after further investigation, the remains of Hurtado were located at several different burial locations.

Salinas was arrested for first-degree murder, kidnapping and abandoning, and concealing a dead body.

The 17-year-old's family has since been informed of her passing.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.