Double homicide investigation underway in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. - A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found with gunshot trauma at a home in Sahuarita Thursday morning.

According to Sahuarita Police Department, the two individuals were found with apparent gunshot trauma at a home in the 800 block of West Vuelta Granadina. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The area has been blocked off in connection to the investigation.

There are no outstanding suspects at this time, according to SPD.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 520-445-7847.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

