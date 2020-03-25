Three teens arrested for first-degree murder of October shooting death

TUCSON - Three individuals have been taken into custody in connection to an October shooting death of a 25-year-old, Tucson Police Department announced Wednesday.

Back on Oct. 30, TPD found Marco A. Beltran Romero with signs of gunshot trauma after responding to a single-vehicle crash near the 5200 block of South Via Noche Buena near Treat Avenue and Camino Laguna Seca. According to police, Romero, who was originally found in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, police received information about two suspects reportedly involved in the case.

Raul Lizola, 17, was arrested for armed robbery, aggravated robbery and first-degree murder after he was located and interviewed March 8.

The second suspect, later identified as 16-year-old Fabian Jimenez, was apprehended on March 12 for armed robbery, aggravated robbery and first-degree murder.

Juanito Prichard, 17, was later determined to be a third suspect in connection to the case. He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday on an unrelated arrest warrant.

Prichard was also charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery and first-degree murder in connection to the incident.

The three suspects are currently booked at Pima County Jail Adult Complex.