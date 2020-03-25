Sixth drug tunnel in Yuma Sector uncovered near San Luis Port of Entry

YUMA, Ariz. - An incomplete drug tunnel was uncovered by Yuma Sector Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations near the San Luis Port of Entry Monday.

According to officials, the tunnel was discovered after contractors working on border wall construction reported a possible sinkhole or tunnel that day. Authorities said they found those crews uncovered plywood and boards in connection to the discovery.

After further investigation, Border Patrol said the Yuma Sector's sixth tunnel was reportedly 8 to 12 feet deep and stretched 10 to 12 feet through the Mexico border.

Officials said an aluminum ladder that was six to eight feet in length was found within the hole at the tunnel entrance in San Luis, Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico.

The ladder has since been removed.