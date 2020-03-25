Chiricahua National Monument to close campground

WILLCOX, AZ – Chiricahua National Monument is announcing modifications to operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Campground at Chiricahua National Monument will be closed until further notice starting Thursday.

The existing Visitor Center is also closed. Trails will remain open, park officials said.

Visit www.nps.gov/chir/index.htm to learn about the natural and human history of the site and for more updates.

The park will notify the public when they will resume full operations and provide updates on its website and social media channels.

The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.