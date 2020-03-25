Boca Tacos y Tequila selling t-shirts, chef will give proceeds from sales to her staff

TUCSON –The owner of a popular restaurant on Fourth Avenue is doing her part to take care of her staff impacted by the forced closure of local dining rooms.

Chef Maria Mazon, of Boca Tacos y Tequila, tells News 4 Tucson she's had to furlough nearly two-thirds of her staff of 26.

Boca is still doing takeout and despite a massive slowdown, they're keeping their spirits high with support from the community.

“My crew is the heart of my restaurant, and it, of course, impacts them. I'm trying to feed them," said Mazon. "I cook every day for them, so we just send a text out, 'food is ready,' and they come with their own tupperware and they go."

Mazon added that her staff will check on her every once in a while, sending her a text asking her how it's going. Mazon's response: "A day at a time."

These locally produced t-shirts will be available at Boca starting this week. Half of the proceeds will go to support employees.

The other half of proceeds will be used to buy more t-shirts.