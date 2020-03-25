5-year-old crashes vehicle into pole after taking joyride down Valencia Road

TUCSON - A 5-year-old was left uninjured after the child crashed a vehicle into a pole on the southside Wednesday.

According to Tucson Police Department, the 5-year-old reportedly "took the keys" of a vehicle and drove down Valencia Road just west of Park Avenue. The child then crashed into a pole.

TPD said the child was reportedly uninjured in the incident. However, the 5-year-old was transported to the hospital, accompanied by his parents, as a precaution.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as the story develops.