5-year-old crashes vehicle into pole after taking joyride down Valencia Road

4:13 pm Local News, News, Top Stories
TUCSON - A 5-year-old was left uninjured after the child crashed a vehicle into a pole on the southside Wednesday.

According to Tucson Police Department, the 5-year-old reportedly "took the keys" of a vehicle and drove down Valencia Road just west of Park Avenue. The child then crashed into a pole.

TPD said the child was reportedly uninjured in the incident. However, the 5-year-old was transported to the hospital, accompanied by his parents, as a precaution.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

