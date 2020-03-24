Tuesday Weather Forecast: A Mix of Everything

TUCSON- Metro Tucson will warm up to the 80s by Wednesday afternoon. But temperatures will drop ten or so degrees Thursdays with a 30% chance for rain. A couple of weather systems will bring gusty afternoons and early evening winds, along with cooler temperatures.

The first one will pass through Thursday into early Friday with the best chance of showers expected Thursday afternoon and night. The wind will also be on the increase as early as Wednesday afternoon and especially gusty on Thursday as the system tracks through the state. The second system will brush the area late Sunday into Monday.

Thereafter, high pressure aloft will bring much warmer high temperatures to start the month of April.