The show must go on: Country Thunder rescheduled for fall

Country Thunder Arizona released the festival's new dates Tuesday afternoon.

The desert will now welcome country music fans this fall. The festival is scheduled for October 29 to November 1.

Let's do this Arizona! We will see YOU and our incredible artists in the desert October 29-November 1, 2020! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/yknczgbOkK — Country Thunder (@countrythunder) March 24, 2020

Last week, Country Thunder Arizona announced that it will postpone its four-day festival to sometime in the fall due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus.

The country music festival was originally scheduled to be held April 16 through April 19, country artists including Dustin Lynch, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Eric Church headlining the concert in Florence, Ariz.