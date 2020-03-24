Man who claimed dead wife was in vehicle arrested after police pursuit in Eloy

ELOY, Ariz. - A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit down Interstate 10 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Eloy Police Department, the pursuit began after EPD located a suspect who was wanted in connection to a report about a man in a white pick-up truck who yelled at customers of a Pilot Truck Stop at 619 S. Sunshine Blvd. at around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

When the officers reportedly attempted to perform a traffic stop, the driver of the truck sped off, heading eastbound on I-10.

Officials say when the officers returned to the gas station for further investigation, the suspect returned to the scene and confronted the officers. He reportedly told the officers that he had his dead wife in the back of his vehicle.

He then sped off, resulting in another police pursuit.

After Arizona Department of Public Safety officers deployed stop sticks on the suspect's vehicle, the suspect barricaded himself in his vehicle.

Police say no remains were found inside the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Montana resident, Terrance Raymond Ryder, was booked into Pinal County Jail for unlawful flight, aggravated assault on law enforcement, disorderly conduct, criminal damage, criminal trespass and obstructing a highway.

According to PCSO officials, a deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries in connection to the incident.

Authorities say the deputy was rear-ended by an unrelated vehicle after pulling over to assist in one of the traffic stops.