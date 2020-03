TUCSON -- The Tucson International Airport experienced a number of flight cancellations.

According to the airport's website, flights departing and arriving in Tucson, were affected.

Officials tweeted that passengers flying from the airport, should check for updates with airlines.

TUS is open and operating as essential infrastructure. If you're flying out, please check for updates with your airline. Daily updates from TUS can be found here: https://t.co/TAVLm0UDsB — TucsonAirport (@TucsonAirport) March 24, 2020

Many airlines have been cutting back on international and domestic flights, due to the pandemic.

To check on the status of flights from TUS, click here.