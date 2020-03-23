New website designed to help with toilet paper crisis during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - A new website was recently created with the intention to help the toilet paper crisis that is taking place throughout the U.S. during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The website, HowMuchToiletPaper.com, reports that its average user has 500 percent more than they need during the quarantine.

How Much Toilet Paper is also easy to operate. The user just has to enter how many rolls of toilet paper they have on-hand and approximately how many times they visit the bathroom a day.

They simple calculator will let the user know how much toilet paper is really needed to survive the pandemic.

More than two million people have already used the How Much Toilet Paper website.

The website designers hope it will reduce the toilet paper shortage we are seeing throughout the nation, and the world.

To visit the website, click here.