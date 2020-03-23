Gov. Ducey defines ‘essential services’ in latest executive order

TUCSON - With several businesses around the state pushing to stay open during the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Monday to specify which facilities are considered "essential" and allowed to stay open at this time.

According to the governor, the following businesses and facilities are considered "essential services" under the executive order.

Health care and public health operations, including hospitals, public health entities, distributors of personal protective equipment and biotechnology companies

Human services operations, including those that provide services for the elderly, those with developmental disabilities, foster and adoption children and the homeless

Infrastructure operations, including food production, utility operators, construction and internet providers

Government functions, including first responders, emergency management personnel, 911 operators, child protection staff, welfare providers and more

Business operations, including grocery and medicine providers, outdoor recreation

Organizations that provide charitable and social services, including religious and secular non-profit organizations and food banks

Media organizations, including newspaper, television, radio and other media services

Gas stations and other transportation-related businesses

Financial institutions, including banks and credit unions

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, cleaning, sanitation, HVAC and security staff

Mail, post, shipping and logistics

Education institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, universities and research entities

Laundry services

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Supplies distributors that enable telework and work from home and those that supply essential businesses

Transportation, including airlines, taxis and ride-sharing

Home-based and care services, including for seniors and those with developmental disabilities

Residential facilities and shelters, including those for children, seniors or at-risk populations

Professional services, including legal, real estate and accounting services

Day care centers for employees exempted though the order;

Manufacturers, distribution and producers of supply chain-critical products

Hotels and motels

Funeral services.

According to the governor, these operations are advised to implement telecommuting protocols when possible, as long as it does not interrupt its essential service.

“Arizona is focused on limiting the spread of COVID-19, while providing relief to families, individuals and businesses impacted,” said Ducey. “This proactive order will ensure the state has one consistent, overarching policy that is based on CDC and public health guidance — allowing business owners and workers to responsibly plan ahead. We will continue to proceed with a calm and steady approach and act with urgency, while providing certainty whenever possible.”

To view the governor's complete executive order, visit azgovernor.us3.list-manage.com.