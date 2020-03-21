Nogales declares state of emergency in response to Covid-19

NOGALES, Ariz - The city of Nogales declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

The mayor and city council held a special session to adopt a resolution that closes all bars,movie theaters and gyms.

The resolution brings all on site dining to a stop. Restaurants and food trucks are restricted to carry out or drive-thru meals only.

The restrictions do not apply to cafeterias at nursing homes, hospitals, and similar facilities as well as soup kitchens and senior centers that provide food to the needy.