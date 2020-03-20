Tucson retail store holding virtual grand opening

TUCSON - Businesses across Southern Arizona are being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but some are finding ways to adapt to this new normal.

Kristin Tovar was supposed to hold a grand opening for her new store called “Why I Love Where I Live” this weekend, but COVID-19 has changed those plans so she is launching a virtual shopping experience instead.

You could say Tovar’s bigger space was not just months, but years in the making.

“I married a native Tucsonan,” said Tovar.

Tovar married her husband in 2012 and wasn’t excited at first about living in Tucson for the rest of her life. However, Tovar later fell in love with not only her husband but the city she now calls home.

“I became pretty negative about staying here and then realized I needed to change my attitude and use photography and Instagram to post photos of things I did appreciate about Tucson in hopes of cultivating gratitude for the place I live,” said Tovar.

She opened the original store in 2018 in the MSA Annex at the Mercado San Augustin.

Now, the Tovars are expanding, but the coronavirus has forced Kristin to take her grand opening online. It’s a change she didn’t see coming, but one she is embracing.

“It has been really disappointing, but I also see a lot of opportunity to grow and see creativity flourish and find other ways to make the best of it," she said.

Through the site, people around the world will be able to shop and the store highlights local artists, businesses who need your support during this trying time.

"We really need to support small business in this time and show up for people and that's just making small changes or thinking through regular purchases we would already be doing and how can we change those to make sure we're investing in our community," Tovar said.

The online opening is Saturday, March 21st at 10 a.m. Click here for the link to the virtual shop.