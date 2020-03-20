Southwest Gas warns customers of scammers who request payment, access to home

TUCSON - Southwest Gas released a scam alert Friday after the company received word that scammers have been contacting their customers claiming to be from utility companies.

According to Southwest Gas, the scammers would reportedly attempt to gain access to customers' homes or demand immediate payment in order to prevent a disruption of service.

The utility company said while technicians may require access to the meter for upkeep and maintenance, they should not require access to your home unless service is requested. In addition, their representatives will not call or show up in person to request payment.

Officials say people who encounter someone claiming to be from Southwest Gas at their home or business are strongly encouraged to ask the individual to provide proper identification. They should also be in proper uniform.

The company released the following tips in case you encounter a similar circumstance.

Hang up the phone, even if the caller ID says, ‘Southwest Gas’, and do not give the caller a prepaid card, a wire transfer, or any other form of payment that may be difficult for law enforcement officials to trace.

Close the door and call Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020 to verify the identity of a representative or your account status, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Ignore suspicious requests for personal information such as bank account numbers, user names and passwords, credit card numbers, or Social Security numbers.

Delete and block any emails from utilities that are not your service provider.

Delete all suspicious emails that require immediate action to verify or demand personal information.

For more information or to check the status of your account, call 877-860-6020, visit swgas.com or check the Southwest Gas mobile app.