Salpointe Catholic High joins growing number schools closing their doors

Salpointe Catholic High School officials say they will be suspending classes starting Monday, March 16th, 2020.

The school says on-campus learning and extracurricular activities will both be suspended during this time.

According to school administration, there will be no classes this upcoming week of March 16th-20th.

However, the plan is to hold mandatory on-line classes beginning Monday, March 23rd and ending April 10th.

The on-line classes end on April 10th for the scheduled Easter break with students returning to on-campus classes April 20th.

