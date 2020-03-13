UArizona asks students not to return to campus

TUCSON— The University of Arizona is asking students and employees not to return to campus if possible.

The school says students are welcome to return to campus briefly to collect their belongings.

Officials say students who do not have a suitable alternative can return to campus.

Residence halls, food service, Campus Health, libraries and computer labs are open and will remain open.

Classes will start back on Wednesday Mar. 18th, fully online. All other events and gatherings on campus have been canceled.